Mets

Justin Verlander injury update: Mets ace not expected to return during upcoming west-coast trip

Justin Verlander injury Mets
Justin Verlander (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had “nothing negative” to report on starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who is dealing with the latter stages of his recovery from a strained shoulder suffered just before the start of the 2023 season. 

“He seems to be in a really good frame of mind,” Showalter said on Tuesday before the Mets took on the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. 

The skipper divulged that Verlander will go to Florida to continue his rehab when the Mets head out west for a 10-game swing against the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants. There he’ll throw side sessions and live batting practice with the plan to ultimately get him into a minor-league game.

“That’s the plan,” Showalter said. “But that could change.”

As of Tuesday night, there were no expectations that the 40-year-old right-hander would join the Mets at any point during their California trip, meaning his return will come during the team’s next homestand at Citi Field during the final week of the month. 

Justin Verlander injury Mets
Justin Verlander (Photo: Joe Pantorno/amNewYork)

Verlander said before the Mets’ home opener on Friday that he was throwing at roughly 75% intensity and that he was close to taking “the leash off.”

According to Showalter, he’s not quite there yet.

“He was getting close to that last little part of it that they want to resolve before he goes there,” he said. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

