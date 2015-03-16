Top threats to upset Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

The top-ranked Wildcats have been the talk of this college basketball season and are six victories away from an undefeated championship season. But it’s too early to crown them just yet.

Kentucky. Kentucky. Kentucky.

The top-ranked Wildcats have been the talk of this college basketball season and are six victories away from an undefeated championship season. But it’s too early to crown them just yet.

The NCAA Tournament has taken down mighty teams before they reached glory in the past. Larry Johnson’s 1991 UNLV team and Larry Bird’s 1979 Indiana State squad are the last two to reach at least the Final Four with a perfect record, losing in the national semifinals and final respectively.

It’s a safe bet that Kentucky, the top seed in the Midwest region, will win at least its first two games, but the level of competition should step up from there. Here’s a look at the Wildcats’ toughest potential foes in each round, assuming these teams take care of their own business along the way.

Sweet 16: Maryland

Guards Melo Trimble and Dez Wells combined for 31.7 points per game and 42.5% from 3-point range. The Terrapins are also one of the least likely teams to choke from the free throw line in a close game; they’re one of 16 teams in the nation shooting better than 75% from the charity stripe.

A thin front line means the fourth-seeded Terps must shoot lights out from the perimeter against the Harrison brothers, Aaron and Andrew, and Tyler Ulis to stay competitive against Kentucky. They’re not the ideal team to take down the Wildcats, but stranger things have happened in March.

Elite Eight: Kansas

Yes, Kentucky flogged the Jayhawks, 72-40, in the second game of the season. Yes, it’s been six weeks since KU won more than two games in a row.

But Kansas has a rare combination of rebounding (27th in the nation) and 3-point shooting (58th). Each of the Jayhawks’ top four scorers shoots at least 36% from downtown, with Frank Mason III (12.3 ppg, 40.7% on 3s) the biggest threat. If it can get going, the region’s No. 2 seed has a chance to avenge that ugly early-season loss.

Final Four: Wisconsin

Like Kentucky, the Badgers are a defensive powerhouse, holding opponents to just 56.1 ppg — the Wildcats are slightly better at 54 ppg. They’ve also got the best senior in the country, 7-footer Frank Kaminsky (18.2 ppg, 8 rpg), to pose potential issues for Kentucky big men Karl-Anthony Towns (9.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg) and Willie Cauley-Stein (9.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 bpg).

As long as a deficiency on the boards (204th in the nation in rebounds) doesn’t doom Wisconsin, their efficient shooting (21st in the nation) and ability to avoid turnovers (best in the nation) will make the top seed in the West region a tough out, even for a juggernaut like the Wildcats.

Championship game: Gonzaga

The Zags one of the most well-rounded collectives. The South region’s No. 2 seed ranks high in the nation in field goal percentage (first), 3-point percentage (fifth), assists (sixth), points (10th), rebounds (30th) and scoring defense (46th).

Kyle Wiltjer (16.7 ppg, 46.6% on 3s) and Kevin Pangos (11.5 ppg, 44.4% on 3s) are deadly shooters that will push Kentucky’s elite perimeter defense to the limit. Domantas Sabonis is fourth in the nation in shooting percentage and will test Towns and Cauley-Stein.

If any team is built to topple Goliath, it’s Gonzaga.