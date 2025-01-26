History of 2 Knicks starting 2025 NBA All-Star Game not lost on Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For the first time in f 50 years, the New York Knicks will have two of their players starting an All-Star Game.

Point guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns are the first Knicks duo to get the starting nod in the NBA’s mid-season spectacle since team legends and Hall of Famers Walt Clyde Frazier and Earl Monroe did so in 1975.

“It’s super special,” Towns, a New Jersey native, said. “To even be mentioned with names like that is something that, you said, I grew up in this area, and to have my name close to their names is something you just dream about when you’re young. So, I’m super honored, to say the least. And I’m just really happy that I have this opportunity to represent my teammates because they’re the reason that we’re able to do this.”

Towns’ first season in New York has been nothing short of a rousing success. The 29-year-old big man is averaging 24.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with the Knicks after he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a summer blockbuster.

It is the first time in his career that he will start an All-Star Game.

“If someone would have told me [at the beginning of the year that this would happen], I would have said that all the work I put in has gone into something special,” Towns said. “And if you would have told me that before, I would have said it’s because of my teammates. To do anything special… it takes team success to make it happen. And 1 through 15 has made it possible for us to even have the opportunity to represent them.”

Towns will share the floor with Brunson, who continues his meteoric ascension as one of the greatest point guards to represent the Knicks franchise. This is his second All-Star nod in as many years and, like Towns, his first time starting.

“I knew it was a possibility, but [I didn’t have my] hopes up too high. Very thankful,” Brunson said. “It’s been a while for this organization. I’m just happy I was able to do it. I can’t really put it into words. It’s an honor.”

Brunson is averaging 25.9 points with 7.4 assists per game this season as the floor general of a team that is 30-16 and currently holds the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

