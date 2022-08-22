Knicks hit new hurdle in Donovan Mitchell pursuit

The Knicks ongoing pursuit of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has hit a new roadblock, as several other teams have engaged the Utah Jazz with trade offers about the All-Star.

New York’s newest offer has included Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and 2 unprotected 1st-round draft picks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That offer, which does not include either Immanuel Quickley or Quentin Grimes, was not enough for the Jazz, who reportedly turned down the proposal.

Utah, which has entered a rebuilding process after trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package of draft picks, is looking for more assets in exchange for Mitchell, who is under contract for the next 3 years (with a player-option for a 4th season).

The Jazz, led by former Celtics executive Danny Ainge, have thus far held out on trading Mitchell as they’ve sought the best deal available.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have 9 draft picks over the next 5 years that they could potentially offer Utah, along with Grimes and Quickley. The Jazz have expressed interest in 22-year-old Grimes, who came to the Knicks as the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA draft after a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have been entertaining other trade proposals for the 3-time All-Star, including from the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

For more coverage of the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell, head to amNY.com.

Bringing Mitchell to New York would turn the Knicks into a playoff contender, and pair him with newly-signed point guard Jalen Brunson to create one of the best back courts in the NBA.

Last season Mitchel averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Jazz.

New York has reportedly refused to include small forward RJ Barrett in any trade with Utah, so landing Mitchell would create a solid trio of ballers that would be among the best lineups the Knicks have seen in several years.

Those trade talks subsided earlier in the offseason after the 2 sides could not agree to terms, but they reportedly re-engaged in discussion earlier this month.

While the most recent trade offer may not be enough for the Jazz, the teams are involved in discussions, and could potentially work out a deal as early as this week.