NBA trade rumors: Knicks contacted Bulls about Zach Lavine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in New York.

The New York Knicks showed interest in acquiring Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls this summer, as first reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic on Thursday.

The 28-year-old caught the eyes of the Knicks averaging 24.8 points on 48.5% from the field, 4.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds last season.

The Bulls, however, maintained a hefty asking price which shut down talks rather quickly. If the Bulls were to trade away LaVine they would want developed and consistent talent that would be able to contribute immediately.

That would have meant a potential asking price of RJ Barrett centered around draft capital.

With the Knicks getting eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat, Leon Rose has been searching for another consistent scorer that could support Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle. They’ve already addressed a part of their three-point-shooting needs by acquiring Donte DiVincenzo earlier this month.

