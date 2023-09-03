Mark Vientos injury: Mets 3B/DH will try to play through foot issue

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

QUEENS — New York Mets third baseman and designated hitter Mark Vientos is dealing with what he has described as a soft-tissue injury around the arch of his right foot — a reason why he was omitted from Sunday’s lineup in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.

The 23-year-old first felt something on the inside of the foot during his rehab assignment for a wrist injury down in Triple-A last week.

“It wasn’t that big of a thing,” Vientos said. “I just couldn’t put that much pressure on it. After a couple of days, I was back here [in the majors] playing.”

He implored that it’s something that he’ll play through for the rest of the season as a wrap on the foot is all that will be necessary to alleviate the discomfort.

The Mets initially ran numerous tests initially, which yielded nothing alarming. No further examinations have been carried out since then.

“I don’t think I need to,” he added. “It just flared up.”

Over his last three games, Vientos was 5-for-his-last-10 with two home runs and two RBI as he continues to find his footing in the majors. While playing time was at a premium earlier in the season, the Mets falling out of contention has allowed an opportunity to get consistent opportunities in an attempt to stabilize.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea what this is,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t want to oversimplify it, but it’s kind of a shoe issue among other things. It’s sore, but I could probably use him today if I wanted to. If I had to. He should be playing on Tuesday.”

