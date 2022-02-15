Matt Harvey testifies in Eric Kay trial regarding Tyler Skaggs death

Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey took the stand in a Texas court on Tuesday in which he admitted to supplying Tyler Skaggs with “six or seven” Percocet during the 2019 season — shortly before the late Los Angeles Angels pitcher died of a drug overdose on July 1 that year — but that former team director of communications Eric Kay was the main source of the pills.

Kay is the defendant in the trial, but Harvey — who was teammates with Skaggs in Los Angeles during the 2019 season — was named as a possible drug source by the defense during opening statements last week.

Harvey said he would have invoked the fifth amendment after he was subpoenaed to appear in court, but he had been given immunity as long as he answered any questions that came his way, per ESPN’s TJ Quinn, who took record of the proceedings. He also acknowledged the damage this will do to his public perception and career.

The 32-year-old had discussed the drug with Skaggs during spring training in 2019 and whether or not it was a drug used for partying or for being injured.

Harvey, who admitted to the court that he partied with cocaine, said he didn’t like how Percocets — which he initially got from Skaggs — felt when he tried it in mid-April of the 2019 season.

When asked by the defense in cross-examination whether or not he lied about his use of cocaine — which began with the Mets — Harvey rebutted “no one really asked.”

Skaggs had later asked Harvey for pills before a few road trips in June 2019, including one instance when Skaggs told Harvey that he wanted to feel “loosey goosey” before a start. Harvey proceeded to give Skaggs “six or seven” Percocets but Kay was the usual supplier.

According to Harvey, Skaggs used the drugs in the clubhouse and dugout — including instances when he snorted Percocet on the toilet paper dispenser of the clubhouse bathroom.

While Kay was in rehab during portions of the 2019 season, Skaggs asked Harvey to get the pills from dealer friends of his, including one unnamed hockey player.

Harvey added that he was unsure of the extent of Skaggs’ drug problem, but said that “it seemed like [Skaggs] didn’t,” get pills while Kay was away.

When asked by the defense, Harvey said that he saw Kay hand Skaggs drugs “if at all, maybe once, but maybe not at all.”

“Obviously looking back, I wish I had [told him to be careful,” Harvey said. “Guys are constantly doing what they can to stay on the field. At the time I thought I was being a good teammate.”

Harvey was not traveling with the Angels when they departed for a road trip to Texas on June 30, 2019. In his dissatisfaction, he asked Kay for a “blue oxy,” which the defendant supplied, but Harvey did not take it.

The next day, he awoke to the news that Skaggs had died, prompting him to fly out to join his grieving teammates where Kay was described as “on edge.”