Mets in talks with Trevor Bauer as sweepstakes approach end | amNewYork

The New York Mets are in negotiations with free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, with a decision expected to come soon, a source confirmed with amNewYork Metro on Thursday afternoon. FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported that the two parties have engaged in talks.

Bauer has been the crown jewel of the starting-pitching market this offseason and is the last major domino left on the table just two weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

The 30-year-old right-hander is coming off his finest season as a pro — albeit a shortened one — as he won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a 1.73 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.

His agent, Rachel Luba, teased on Twitter that the Bauer sweepstakes are “down to 2” teams with the belief that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the other finalist for the righty.

It remains to be seen just how much Bauer will make in his new deal and how long it will be for, but recent projections have suggested that he could make an average annual salary of nearly $30 million per year. It was reported just over a week ago that the Mets had prepared a record-setting deal worth $36-million-plus AAV for Bauer, but it was quickly refuted.

All the while, a source has remained steadfast in making it known that the Mets have remained firmly in the hunt for the nine-year veteran.

Giving Bauer a big-time contract does present some risks despite his stellar 2020 season. He has behaved inappropriately on social media in recent years, making his potential presence on the Mets a concerning one after the firing of general manager Jared Porter, who sent graphic and lewd messages to a female reporter back in 2016, and recent reports of ex-manager Mickey Callaway’s aggressive, inappropriate behavior toward female reporters.

He also has had only one season outside 2020 in which he posted an ERA below 4,00, which came in 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Should he land in New York, Bauer becomes the Mets’ No. 2 man behind ace Jacob deGrom while rounding out one of the most imposing pitching staffs in baseball which also features Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman, and in June, Noah Syndergaard.