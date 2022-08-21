Mark Canha’s heroics leads Mets to remarkable comeback win, series win over Phillies

What Canha Mark do for you?

A whole lot for the Mets.

Mark Canha delivered his trademark moment in his first year with New York, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning off David Robertson to lift the Mets to a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and secure a series win in the four-game set.

It was the last of two home runs on a five-RBI day for Caha — followed up by a Brandon Nimmo solo shot for much-needed insurance — who tied the game at seven apiece with a three-run shot in the seventh inning to help overcome a pair of multi-run deficits at 4-0 and 7-4.

His heroics highlighted a day of debuts on the mound for the Mets, too, ensuring that Jose Butto wouldn’t be on the hook for a loss in his MLB debut and helped catapult reliever Nate Fisher — who was working at a bank last year — to folk-hero status after three scoreless innings to keep the Mets in it.

Canha also got veteran reliever Trevor May off the hook, too, after he allowed the temporary go-ahead home run to Phillies star and noted Mets killer Jean Segura to give Philadelphia an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Butto was shelled in his first taste of the big leagues — getting tagged for seven runs on nine hits in four innings.

Philadelphia batted around in the first inning alone while scoring four runs on five hits, headlined by a three-run home run from Bohm to put the hosts up 3-0 three batters into the afternoon.

The Mets quickly halved their deficit in the second, fueled by bad Philadelphia fundamentals — which will only help prove Keith Hernandez’s point. A booted double play by Bohm allowed the Mets to ultimately put runners and the corners with two outs before Michael Perez rifled a single to center, easily scoring Daniel Vogelbach from third.

Center fielder Bradley Zimmer’s bobble of the ball prompted third-base coach Joey Cora to send Brett Baty — who was advancing to third from first — home. The throw still beat the Mets youngster, but catcher JT Realmuto couldn’t reel it in, allowing a second Mets run to score.

Daniel Vogelbach continued the trend of timely two-out hitting in the third to bring the Mets to within one, pulling a double to right field to score Starling Marte from third. Jeff McNeil followed up with a single to center, but a gingerly-running Vogelbach didn’t try to score what would have been the tying run, limiting the Mets’ output in the frame.

They got that run in the fourth to tie things up after Starling Marte drove home Perez with a single up the middle. However, Gibson managed to get Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in succession to escape a one-out jam that had runners on first and second — an opportunity to break things opened missed.

It was felt especially more in the bottom half of the fourth when Bohm hit his second three-run, an opposite-field wall scraper that just nicked off the foul pole.

Another Mets pitcher made his MLB debut following Butto in Fisher, who was working as a credit analyst in Nebraska last year before getting another chance to make it to the show.

He fared much better in his debut than Butto, going three scoreless innings with a strikeout and a smooth pick-off of Bryson Stott in the bottom of the seventh.

In the meantime, the Mets tied it up in the top of the seventh with Canha’s three-run home run at seven apiece as he continued his torrid stretch that began with the Braves series. It was also his second home run in his last four games after hitting seven in his previous 99 games.

Against Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning, the Phillies were in full attack mode — singling on the first two pitches they saw. After a pair of flyouts, the Phillies cut the deficit to one and after a walk to Segura, moved the tying run to second with the winning run at first.

But Diaz bore down to get Darick Hall looking to preserve the win — one fo the wildest of the season.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com