Mets reveal injury updates: McCann reinstated, Scherzer to miss Sunday start

It may be a little bit longer for Mets fans to see Max Scherzer on the mound.

According to reports, the Mets will start David Peterson on Sunday in Miami, and have not decided on when Scherzer will make his next start.

Scherzer has been out for roughly a month due to an oblique strain the starter suffered in a game against St. Louis.

In eight starts, Scherzer is 5-1 this season with a 2.54 ERA.

New York has gone 20-12 since Scherzer went down with his injury. While Scherzer may be expected to throw another rehab start, the team has two off-days next week which can buy more time for the starting pitching staff to get fully healthy.

Mets Update on Carrasco

Scherzer was not the only pitcher on the injury report.

After Carlos Carrasco left Wednesday’s contest in Houston early due to a back injury. After the game, Carrasco said he was not concerned with the injury and said he should be back soon.

Mets manager Buck Showalter also commented that the All-Star is expected to make his next start next week.

Carrasco is 8-3 with a 4.42 ERA. He lasted just 2 1/3 innings against the Astros on Wednesday while giving up five earned runs.

James McCann Is Back

It also helps a pitcher when the starting catcher is back.

The Mets announced that James McCann has been reinstated to the active roster and has sent down Patrick Mazeika to triple-A.

McCann has missed over a month himself due to a broken wrist and is back with the team in Miami. While not in the starting lineup tonight, McCann is expected to see time shortly.

The Mets take on the Marlins tonight in the first contest of a three game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

For more on the New York Mets, turn to AMNY.com