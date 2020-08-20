Mets have two COVID-19 cases, games against Marlins and Yankees canceled

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two members of the New York Mets have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the postponement of their Thursday night game against the Miami Marlins. The identities of the impacted parties are unknown, but it is one player and one staff member.

The team is not expected to leave Miami tonight and Major League Baseball announced that Friday’s opener of their Subway Series against the Yankees has also been postponed.

“Following two positive test for COVID-19 in the New York Mets’ organization, tonight’s game between the Mets and Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, as well as tomorrow’s scheduled contest between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field, have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted,” MLB released in a statement. “Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

The rest of the series against the Yankees remains in jeopardy as well, though there is no official word of any other schedule changes as of yet.

The Mets’ positive cases come while playing a Marlins team that had Major League Baseball’s first widespread outbreak that saw half its active roster test positive for the virus while in Philadelphia shortly following Opening Weekend toward the end of July.

Over the weekend, the Mets played three games in Philadelphia, using the very same clubhouse the Marlins used during that opening series.

Since July 24, which was just the second day of MLB’s truncated 60-game season, a full slate of games has been played just one time as multiple teams — including the Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals — also yielded multiple positive COVID-19 tests.