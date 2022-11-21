Mets rumors: Yankees request medicals on Jacob deGrom

The Yankees are at the very least keeping an eye on Jacob deGrom’s free agency saga that could potentially see his Mets career come to an end.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Monday that the Yankees have requested medical information of deGrom, which at least suggests that they’re mulling the possibility of pursuing him. It does not, however, mean that the Yankees will offer the 34-year-old a contract.

Such a pursuit would be quite a change in philosophy from the frugal Hal Steinbrenner. For a Yankees team that had been wary of the luxury tax threshold in recent years, going after deGrom would mean potentially shelling out a contract of at least $40 million per year.

This while also trying to re-sign Aaron Judge to a hefty contract of his own — somewhere over $300 million — after putting together a historic 62-home-run, AL-MVP-winning 2022 campaign.

Regardless, Yankees interest should shatter any sort of notion previously reported that the Mets and their crosstown rivals don’t want to rock the boat to ensure a symbiotic relationship is held within the Big Apple. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman indicated that the Mets wouldn’t pursue Judge because of such a reason.

The Yankees making a move for deGrom would certainly make some waves.

