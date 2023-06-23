Quantcast
Sports

Mets trade Eduardo Escobar to Angels for 2 minor-league pitchers

Eduardo Escobar Mets
‘New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar gestures to teammates after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Eduardo Escobar is headed west as the New York Mets traded the veteran third baseman to the Los Angeles Angels for a pair of right-handed minor-league pitchers in Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

The Angels, who announced the trade on Friday night, will only have to pay the MLB minimum on Escobar’s contract, which is mandated by the league. The Mets are taking on the remainder of the $10 million contract this season.

The 34-year-old’s tenure with the Mets will go down as one that didn’t meet initial expectations. After averaging 22 home runs and 77 RBI from 2017-2021 including a 35-home-run campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019, Escobar needed a red-hot September last season to salvage his first season in Queens with a .240 average, 20 home runs, and 69 RBI. 

Eduardo Escobar Mets
Eduardo Escobar (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Batting below .200 to star the 2023 season, Escobar lost the Mets’ starting third-base job in favor of prospect Brett Baty — though he turned a corner in a utility role. Over his final 19 games with the club, he batted .333 with an .855 OPS.

In return, the Mets are getting the Angels’ 19th (Crow) and 20th (Marceaux) prospects — both of whom are in Double-A. 

Marceaux, 23, is 3-6 this season with a 4.88 ERA in 59 innings pitched. Crow, 22, is faring much better after returning from an undisclosed injury. In four starts, he’s 2-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. 

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

