Michael Conforto to decline Mets’ qualifying offer

Right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to decline the New York Mets’ qualifying offer for the 2022 season and will opt to test free agency, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 28-year-old is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, which just so happened to be in his contract year, slashing .232/.384/.729 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs.

It all but shattered any hope of getting a mega-deal that was once possible, especially after he posted a .927 OPS during the shortened 2020 season. In 467 games from 2017-2020, Conforto slashed .265/.369/.495 (.864 OPS) with 162-game averages of 34 home runs and 95 RBI, suggesting that he could be rewarded a contract flirting with $200 million.

Conforto’s representation obviously believes that he can still get a big-time multi-year deal — whether it be from the Mets or another team — as they turned down the qualifying offer that would have been worth $18.4 million in 2022. The hope will be that teams around Major League Baseball view 2021 as an anomaly, much like a dismal 2016 season in which he slashed .220/.310/.414 (.725 OPS) with 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 109 games.

Extending the qualifying offer suggests that the Mets are very much interested in bringing Conforto, a home-grown product that debuted in 2015, back. However, they do have other options to at least explore on the free-agent market.

All-Star Nick Castellanos opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and is poised for a sizable payday after slashing .309/.363/.576 (.939 OPS) with 34 home runs and 100 RBI in 138 games in 2021. Granted, there are concerns with his defensive metrics.

Avisail Garcia, fresh off a 29 home-run, 86 RBI (.820 OPS) season with the Milwaukee Brewers is also on the market.

The Mets also extended a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has until Nov. 17 to make a decision on whether or not to accept it.