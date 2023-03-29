Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports Betting

amNew York MLB Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Corbin Carroll is an MLB Rookie of the Year favorite
FILE – Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll scores on a double by Carson Kelly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll are among the majors’ most promising rookies heading into the season. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The MLB season kicks off on Thursday, so our staff got together is getting together to make predictions. We already covered our picks to win the World Series and each division, so now we’ll dig into the MLB individual awards with our MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year picks. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER$1,000!
NO SWEAT BETBET NOW

 

MLB MVP Winners

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook, and you can click here to see up-to-date odds

AL MVP Winner

Joe Shohei Ohtani
Eric Shohei Ohtani
Christian Shohei Ohtani
Nick Jose Ramirez

Shohei Ohtani (+220) is the betting favorite to win the AL MVP, which makes sense since it took a Herculean effort from Aaron Judge (+700) to win it last year. Ohtani puts up All-Star numbers as both a hitter and pitcher, which will always make him tough to beat, but Nick believes that the power-speed combination of Guardians third baseman José Ramirez (+1500) will win him the award, which is definitely something he should bet on at those odds if he believes it. 

 

NL MVP Winner

Joe Juan Soto
Eric Ronald Acuña Jr.
Christian Juan Soto
Nick Manny Machado

Juan Soto (+550), is the betting favorite to win the NL MVP, and both Joe and Christian are sold on the Padres’ outfielder. He had the highest walk rate in MLB last year and hits in the middle of a dynamic lineup. Nick is backing his teammate, Manny Machado (+1200) while Eric thinks Ronald Acuña Jr. (+1000) will return to full health and return to being one of MLB’s most dynamic players. 

Ronald Acuna is a favorite for the MLB NL MVP
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 

MLB Cy Young Winners

AL Cy Young Winner

Joe Jacob deGrom
Eric Luis Castillo
Christian Kevin Gausman
Nick Gerrit Cole

Our staff can’t agree at all on this one. Despite not being healthy in recent years, Jacob deGrom (+550) remains perhaps the best pitcher in baseball and the betting favorite to win the Al Cy Young, which is why Joe is a believer. Nick is backing Gerrit Cole (+700), who has the second-best odds, while Eric and Christian are taking gambles on longshots like Blue Jays’ ace Kevin Gausman (+1500) and Mariners’ starting pitcher Luis Castillo (+1600) in his first full MLB season outside of Cincinnati. 

 

NL Cy Young Winner

Joe Sandy Alcantara
Eric Corbin Burnes
Christian Corbin Burnes
Nick Aaron Nola

After winning the NL Cy Young last year, Sandy Alcantara (+500) is the betting favorite to repeat this year, and Joe believes the Marlins starter can do it. Eric and Christian both believe that Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (+600) will claim the award, while Nick is backing long-time Phillies ace Aaron Nola (+1300) as a long-shot gamble. 

Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch in 2022 MLB action
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 

MLB Rookie of the Year Winners

AL Rookie of the Year Winner

Joe Gunnar Henderson
Eric Mastaka Yoshida
Christian Anthony Volpe
Nick Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson (+270) is the current betting favorite and making his MLB debut with the Orioles. for 34 games as a 21-year-old last year. Joe and Nick believe in the .288 average he put up in 65 Triple-A games in 2022 along with 23 home runs and 23 stolen bases across two levels, which Christian is backing the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe (+600), whose odds continue to get better thanks to a strong spring training. 

Eric is banking on the experience of Masataka Yoshida (+650), who played for seven years in Japan before being signed by the Red Sox this offseason. 

 

NL Rookie of the Year Winner

Joe Corbin Carroll
Eric Corbin Carroll
Christian Corbin Carroll
Nick Corbin Carroll

The entire staff is banking on Corbin Carroll (+350) to win the NL Rookie of the Year, which makes sense since the Diamondbacks’ outfielder is the betting favorite and one of the top prospects in baseball. Jordan Walker (+390) who made the Cardinals roster now has the next-best odds to claim the award. 

For more MLB coverage, like this predictions article, visit amNY Sports

  • CAESARS ALL STATES (EXCEPT MA, MD, OH)

    UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MASSACHUSETTS

    UP TO $1,500 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS OHIO

    $1,500 FIRST BET CAESARS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MARYLAND

    $1,500 BET ON CAESARS OR $100 BET CREDIT

    BET NOW

  • MA and OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC