amNew York MLB Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, more

The MLB season kicks off on Thursday, so our staff got together is getting together to make predictions. We already covered our picks to win the World Series and each division, so now we’ll dig into the MLB individual awards with our MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year picks.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

MLB MVP Winners

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook, and you can click here to see up-to-date odds

AL MVP Winner

Joe Shohei Ohtani Eric Shohei Ohtani Christian Shohei Ohtani Nick Jose Ramirez

Shohei Ohtani (+220) is the betting favorite to win the AL MVP, which makes sense since it took a Herculean effort from Aaron Judge (+700) to win it last year. Ohtani puts up All-Star numbers as both a hitter and pitcher, which will always make him tough to beat, but Nick believes that the power-speed combination of Guardians third baseman José Ramirez (+1500) will win him the award, which is definitely something he should bet on at those odds if he believes it.

NL MVP Winner

Joe Juan Soto Eric Ronald Acuña Jr. Christian Juan Soto Nick Manny Machado

Juan Soto (+550), is the betting favorite to win the NL MVP, and both Joe and Christian are sold on the Padres’ outfielder. He had the highest walk rate in MLB last year and hits in the middle of a dynamic lineup. Nick is backing his teammate, Manny Machado (+1200) while Eric thinks Ronald Acuña Jr. (+1000) will return to full health and return to being one of MLB’s most dynamic players.

MLB Cy Young Winners

AL Cy Young Winner

Joe Jacob deGrom Eric Luis Castillo Christian Kevin Gausman Nick Gerrit Cole

Our staff can’t agree at all on this one. Despite not being healthy in recent years, Jacob deGrom (+550) remains perhaps the best pitcher in baseball and the betting favorite to win the Al Cy Young, which is why Joe is a believer. Nick is backing Gerrit Cole (+700), who has the second-best odds, while Eric and Christian are taking gambles on longshots like Blue Jays’ ace Kevin Gausman (+1500) and Mariners’ starting pitcher Luis Castillo (+1600) in his first full MLB season outside of Cincinnati.

NL Cy Young Winner

Joe Sandy Alcantara Eric Corbin Burnes Christian Corbin Burnes Nick Aaron Nola

After winning the NL Cy Young last year, Sandy Alcantara (+500) is the betting favorite to repeat this year, and Joe believes the Marlins starter can do it. Eric and Christian both believe that Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (+600) will claim the award, while Nick is backing long-time Phillies ace Aaron Nola (+1300) as a long-shot gamble.

MLB Rookie of the Year Winners

AL Rookie of the Year Winner

Joe Gunnar Henderson Eric Mastaka Yoshida Christian Anthony Volpe Nick Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson (+270) is the current betting favorite and making his MLB debut with the Orioles. for 34 games as a 21-year-old last year. Joe and Nick believe in the .288 average he put up in 65 Triple-A games in 2022 along with 23 home runs and 23 stolen bases across two levels, which Christian is backing the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe (+600), whose odds continue to get better thanks to a strong spring training.

Eric is banking on the experience of Masataka Yoshida (+650), who played for seven years in Japan before being signed by the Red Sox this offseason.

NL Rookie of the Year Winner

Joe Corbin Carroll Eric Corbin Carroll Christian Corbin Carroll Nick Corbin Carroll

The entire staff is banking on Corbin Carroll (+350) to win the NL Rookie of the Year, which makes sense since the Diamondbacks’ outfielder is the betting favorite and one of the top prospects in baseball. Jordan Walker (+390) who made the Cardinals roster now has the next-best odds to claim the award.

For more MLB coverage, like this predictions article, visit amNY Sports