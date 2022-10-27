New Jets RB James Robinson making himself at home

Newly-acquired Jets running back James Robinson is fitting right in with his new teammates, saying he loves the culture in the Gang Green locker room.

“I love the vibe,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of guys that want to win and I can see that. At practice, I can see that.”

The Jets traded for Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in the wake of Breece Hall’s ACL tear, hoping that the third-year running back could boost their dilapidated running game.

Hall, from Iowa State, was having a terrific rookie campaign until his injury on Sunday, and had become the centerpiece of the Jets offense during their ongoing four-game winning streak.

Now, the Jets gave up a sixth-round pick, which could become a fifth-rounder if Robinson meets certain conditions, to the Jaguars for the young running back.

Robinson said after arriving at the Jets practice facility that he was happy to join the surging Jets and leave the struggling Jaguars.

“It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you, to go to 5–2 from 2–5,” the running back said.

Through the first seven games this season, the rusher has rushed 81 times for 340 yards and three touchdown, along with 9 catches for 46 yards and a score.

For his career, the running back has averaged 4.5 yards-per-carry.

The Jaguars moved Robinson as he has become the second-fiddle to fellow rusher Travis Etienne, making Robinson expendable.

He will now join the running back core of Michael Carter and Ty Johnson, with Carter likely leading the trio as the featured back.

The running back said he was available to play on Sunday against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium, but will “keep things simple” as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

“It’s Week 8, so I can’t really just dive into there and learn everything at once,” he said. “I’ll just learn the things I can, and try to help the team.”

