NHL odd-man rush May 26: 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, picks, breakdown

We put too many of our proverbial eggs in the Colorado Avalanche’s basket Wednesday night, taking them on the Moneyline and spread of our NHL odds picks.

It’s why we went 1-2 (thank goodness for the over/under) and are looking to right the ship and get over the .500 mark this week (4-4)

Two Game 5’s are on the ledger for Thursday night’s Stanley Cup action with the possibility of the Battle of Alberta ending early while the Eastern Conference semifinals are all squared up.

It’s important to remember that you don’t HAVE to bet on each game.

We are giving you our best bets for every matchup, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s fine to give that game a pass.

There will always be more games to bet on.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms.

NHL Schedule, Odds, and Picks: May 26

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Watch on ESPN

Full series preview

The Hurricanes continue to be snakebitten on the road during this year’s playoffs.

They’ve gone 6-0 at PNC Arena, but haven’t won a game away from home, going 0-3 against the Bruins and now 0-2 against the Rangers.

Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden saw another masterful performance by Igor Shesterkin while New York’s offense found its groove to sneak four goals past Antti Raanta.

Entering Game 4, the Blueshirts had scored just four total goals in the series’ previous three games.

But now the series shifts back to Carolina where Rod Brind’Amour’s men have been unbeatable and practically impenetrable.

While they’re averaging 3.67 goals per game, they’ve allowed just seven total goals in six home playoff outings this season (1.17 gpg).

New York knows the challenges of PNC Arena all too well considering they scored just a single goal between Games 1 and 2.

Odds and The Pick:

BetMGM is offering new users a $1,000 risk-free bet for NHL playoff games. To claim this offer, click here.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

Game 5 (EDM leads 3-1)

Watch on ESPN

Full series preview

This series really has had it all: Rivalries, top-tier attacking, shambolic goaltending — and it’s all surmounted to an Oilers 3-1 series advantage.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night and the game-winner with 3:27 left in the regulation to give Edmonton its third straight win. over Calgary in this series.

A Flames defense that was one of the best in the NHL backstopped by a Vezina candidate in Jacob Markstrom has had no answers for Edmonton’s relentless attack.

They’ve allowed four or more goals in each of the first four games of the series for a whopping combined total of 20 so far.

Connor McDavid put up another two points and now has 25 in his first 11 playoff games this season while Leon Draisaitl is just three points back at 22.

Calgary will hope their fortunes change at home, but there’s been no stopping a relentless blue and orange wave.

Odds and The Pick:

Visit AMNY.com for more sports coverage.