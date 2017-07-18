NYCFC takes on Toronto FC in rematch

The last time New York City FC faced Toronto FC, the Reds scored at will against an NYCFC side making …

The last time New York City FC faced Toronto FC, the Reds scored at will against an NYCFC side making their playoff debut. Some call it a nightmare, some a massacre. Coach Patrick Vieira called it a lesson — but also won’t call Wednesday night a rematch.

“It’s not a rematch at all. It’s a completely different game,” Vieira said.

“I think that game was a good learning process for us to see how we wanted to build the team and how we needed to improve. People think that’s a step back, but the step back was that we learned about ourselves and about the team.”

Fast forward eight months later and NYCFC is only five points behind both Toronto and Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings.

NYCFC’s week ahead, starting Wednesday against Toronto, could be a turning point of the season. NYCFC faces four straight Eastern Conference matches: vs. Toronto and Chicago this week in the Bronx, followed by a trip to Toronto before ending the stretch against the Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium Aug. 6. If there was any time for another four-match win streak, it starts Wednesday.

“This is the most important month of the season,” defender RJ Allen said. “I think this dictates where we will sit in the playoffs or where we’ll end up the rest of the year. We’re playing against some very tough opponents ahead and it’ll be very important for us.”

Much like NYCFC, Toronto FC enter winning three of their past four. However, as NYCFC enters with a 3-2 loss at Vancouver on July 5, Toronto handled Orlando City 3-1, entering Wednesday on a winning groove.

“There’s no easy game in this league, especially against Toronto,” Vieira said.

Allen echoed his coach’s attitude.

“It’s an important game. It’s a big game for all of us. At the end of the day, if we want to win a trophy, if we want a shot at that Supporters’ Shield, these are the types of games that we need.”