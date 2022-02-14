Opening Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs, Bills early favorites; Giants, Jets near bottom

While the Los Angeles Rams begin their celebrations of winning their second-ever title, the sportsbooks wasted little time flipping the page to next season as they dropped their opening Super Bowl LVII odds.

The Super Bowl LVI champions, who outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, are listed as the No. 3 favorites to win it all next year and become the first team since the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX (2003, 2004), according to DraftKings.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — who have made each of the last four AFC Championship Games and two Super Bowl appearances in the last three years — are tied with the upstart Buffalo Bills as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City was defeated by the Bengals in the postseason this year, highlighting an improbable run that saw a franchise that had won just six combined games over the previous two seasons win its first AFC title since the 1988 season.

With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase leading the way, the Bengals are tied for the fourth-best odds to finally win a championship. Surprisingly enough, the teams with the same odds as Cincinnati is a Dallas Cowboys side that has not advanced past the Divisional Round since the 1995 season and a San Francisco 49ers team that is facing an offseason of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

After losing Tom Brady to retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ title odds have slipped from a top-three standing over the last two years to 10th. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos possess top-10 odds despite not having a long-term answer at the quarterback position, either.

In terms of the New York City-area teams, the sportsbooks are naturally not too high on either of them.

Despite the Jets looking far more competitive than the Giants throughout the 2021 season despite both teams possessing the same 4-13 record, they are tied along with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions for the longest odds to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

The bookies might be looking at the Giants’ front-office overhaul as a plus with the introductions of new GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. However, they still have the third-longest Super Bowl odds at +8000.

These numbers could change in the next few weeks, though. Both the Giants and Jets possess two top-10 draft picks which are expected to provide sizable boosts in the teams’ talent pools.

A miracle run by both teams would net some big money for those who believe either Big Blue or Gang Green can defy the odds. A $10 bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl at +8000 would return $800 while a $10 bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl would return $1,500.

