Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor both challenge as top 10 favorites for MLB RBI Crown

Both Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have had excellent seasons as the 3-4 hitters in a vaunted Mets lineup.

At 54-34, New York sits in first place in the NL East by 1.5 games thanks in large part to an offense that ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in RBI, and third in on-base percentage.

The big numbers from the Mets lineup is due in large part to the excellence in hitting with runners in scoring position.

Both Alonso and Lindor are in the top 10 in RBI with the “Polar Bear” sitting in first place with 72.

The latest Ceaser Sports odds have both power hitters for the Mets as favorites for the RBI crown as we get closer to the All-Star break.

Alonso has the second best odds in Major League baseball currently at +300, while the leader of the pack, Jose Ramirez is the favorite at +225. Ramirez currently sits behind Alonso on the RBI list with 68 on the season.

Lindor meanwhile sits tied with Rafael Devers, Nolan Arenado, Trae Turner and Manny Machado for fifth best odds at +2000. The switch hitter has had streaks this year where he has been almost unstoppable with runners in scoring position.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge currently has the fourth best odds at +1600. Judge is tied for fourth in baseball in RBI with Paul Goldschmidt. As the leader of the current RBI clubhouse, Alonso recently agreed to participate in the 2022 Home-Run Derby where he will try to be the first hitter ever to win the event for three straight years.

Lindor on the other hand was kept off the 2022 NL All-Star roster to this point and will be looking to help lead the Mets to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

