Potential Mets buyer Josh Harris acquires stake in NFL’s Steelers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Joshua Harris — who has been linked with buying a majority share of the New York Mets — has purchased a minority share in the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Bloomberg.com.

The stake is less than 5% and was purchased earlier this year alongside David Blitzer.

Along with the Sixers and Devils, the two also own the Prudential Center — home of the Devils — and the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace soccer team. Harris is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and according to Forbes, as a real-time net worth of $5 billion.

Last week, it was first reported that Harris and Blitzer were interested in buying the Mets. They would be the third legitimate suitors that have come forward in an attempt to purchase the team should they pursue.

Steve Cohen’s $2.6 billion purchase of an 80% stake in the club fell through in February before Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez mounted two attempts for the club, though their combined net worth suggests they would need a group of wealthy investors to pull off a deal.

In April, that 80% stake in the Mets was valued at $1.6 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy. Regardless, the Mets and the owning Wilpon family are still moving forward in a search for a buyer.