Rangers’ Adam Fox named finalist for 2022-23 Norris Trophy

Adam Fox has been one of the most consistent defenders that the New York Rangers have had in team history. It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that the 25-year-old is getting honored because of it.

The NHL announced today that Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has been named one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy for the 2022-23 season. Fox became the fourth Rangers defenseman to be a finalist at least twice for the award, along with Brian Leetch, Brad Park, and Bill Gadsby.

Fox didn’t miss a game during the 2022-23 season and put up 70 points for the second consecutive year – the first Rangers’ defenseman since Brian Leetch to reach that plateau.

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.” The former Harvard product won the Norris Trophy in 2021 and has been considered one of the best all-around defensemen in hockey. He was named to his second All-Star appearance for the second straight years.

In 285 career games, Fox has totaled 36 goals and 199 assists. Since the 2019-20 campaign, he ranks second among defensemen in assists and fourth in points.

San Jose Sharks defensemen Erik Karlsson and Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar are considered two of the other finalists for the award.

