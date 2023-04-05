Rangers name Jacob Trouba recipient of 2022-23 Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award

The New York Rangers have had a highly successful 2022-23 campaign and their newly elected captain was a big reason why.

Before Wednesday night’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning the Rangers honored their captain, Jacob Trouba, with the second annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award. The award in honor of the Hall-of-Fame forward is given to a Rangers player that”best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant contribution to his community.”

Trouba was named the 28th captain of the New York Rangers before the season began and has posted 30 points in 77 games played this season. His fiery play lifted the Blueshirts through a frustrating 10-9-4 start and into the playoffs for the second straight year.

The captain’s impact has gone far past his exploits on the ice though. In September, Trouba participated in BGC’s Charity Day, the event held in honor of the lives lost at BGC on 9/11. With his participation, Trouba, alongside his wife Kelly, founded “The Trouba Creative Expressions Arts Program,” which is a Group & Individual Multimedia Art Program featuring a highly qualified Art Therapist who provides her professional services to EFMNY adult clients with epilepsy and seizures. In the 10-week program, Group and Individual Art Sessions will be provided to persons living with epilepsy. He also has played a role in the exposure and growth of GDF. In November, Trouba attended the holiday dinner where he, along with several his teammates, were involved in distributing meals at TAO Lavo for the annual holiday dinner.

Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets, Trouba was traded to the Rangers following the 2018-19 season in exchange for Neal Pionk and a 2019 first round pick.

Since then, the Rangers’ captain has been a model of consistency both on and off the ice as the team looks to go on another deep Stanley Cup Playoff run.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com