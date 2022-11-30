Rangers leave Vincent Trocheck as game-time decision ahead of attempt to end 3-game skid

If there’s been one constant to the 2022-23 New York Rangers it’s been key injuries to important players.

Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, and others have missed time during the young season while players like Jacob Trouba have dealt with nagging injuries all year.

It appears there’s another key Ranger that has been dealing with injuries.

According to reports today, free-agent newcomer Vincent Trocheck will be a gametime decision Wednesday when the Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night. Trocheck had a powerplay goal in the team’s 5-3 loss to New Jersey Monday night. In 23 games this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has totaled 15 points with eight goals to his credit.

Vincent Trocheck isn’t the only player that New York has been quiet about either.

Vitali Kravtsov has been a healthy scratch for the Rangers in the last eight games and only has one point recorded in the young season. While New York has not announced if Kravtsov will play or not Wednesday, practice lines showed Kravtsov working with a third line.

Vince Mercogliano of USA Today reported that Gallant seemed more open to the idea of Kravtsov back in the lineup with the coach looking for the former first-round pick to “Just show us your skill. Show us your talent. Show us your work ethic.”

The recent rash of injuries for the Rangers has hit at an inopportune time. New York has lost three games in a row, two of which saw the team blow multi-score leads. At 10-9-4, the Rangers sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan division with upcoming games against the Senators and Blackhawks on the horizon this weekend.

