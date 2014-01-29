Report: Contract talks stall; Rangers could ship Callahan

The Apollo Theater aims to raise $20 million to fund future artists, programs and shows. Photo Credit: Getty

The Rangers are exploring trade options for captain Ryan Callahan as contract extension talks have stalled, the New York Post reported.

Callahan, who will turn 29 on March 21, is set to become a free agent at season’s end. According to the Post, he is seeking a seven-year, $42 million contract, one that is out of reach for the Rangers.

When he was asked about the rumors, Callahan told the Post: “When it’s this late in the season and you’re eligible to become a UFA, rumors are going to be out there. Dealing with them is part of being professional, but you have to take them as rumors and nothing more than that.”

Callahan has missed 17 games this season due to various injuries and has totaled just nine goals and 11 assists in 37 games thus far. His time on ice has also gone down from 21:31 last season to 17:54 entering last night’s Stadium Series contest against the Islanders, which ended too late for this edition. He also is set to play for Team USA in the Olympics in Sochi next month.

Regardless of his down year, it is believed that Callahan would have suitors if he hit the open market on July 1. It is not clear how many teams are interested in trading for the winger, however, since he could potentially be just a rental through the end of this season.