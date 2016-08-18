Rio Olympics 2016: U.S. athletes competing in final days

There still is much to watch in Rio over the final days.

The Rio Olympics are in the home stretch, with closing ceremonies scheduled for Sunday night. There still is much to watch over the final days, though. Here’s what the American and New York City-connected athletes are up to over the final days at the Games.

Thursday

Adeline Gray, who represents New York Athletic Club, will wrestle in her first Olympics in women’s freestyle 165-pound (75 kg) competition throughout the day.

New York Liberty star Tina Charles and Sue Bird, alumnae of Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, Queens, and the women’s basketball team will take on France the semifinals. If they advance, the gold medal game is Saturday.

The women’s indoor volleyball team will face Serbia in a semifinal match, with the gold medal game slated for Saturday.

Men’s boxing semifinalist Shakur Stevenson, 19, will battle Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin at 123 pounds (56 kg). The final will be held Saturday.

Bayside, Queens resident Dalilah Muhammad hurdles for the gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final. In the men’s 200-meter final, Justin Gatlin, born in Sheepshead Bay, will look to add on to his 100-meter silver medal. Gatlin also will run in the men’s 4×100-meter relay heats, with the finals held Friday.

Friday

Red Hook native and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony leads the men’s basketball team in a semifinal game against Spain. The gold medal matchup will take place Sunday.

Maria Michta-Coffey, who has a Ph.D. from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on the Upper East Side, and Miranda Melville, an NYAC member, will compete in the 20-kilometer race walk.

Brooklyn’s Natasha Hastings and Laurelton, Queens native Phyllis Francis will run in the women’s 4×400-meter relay heats, with the finals to follow Saturday.

The defending Olympic champion women’s water polo team, with several NYAC representatives, will face Italy in the gold medal match.

Claressa Shields will face Kazakhstan’s Dariga Shakimova in a women’s middleweight boxing 165-pound (75 kg) semifinals. The gold medal bout will take place Sunday.

David Boudia will dive in the men’s individual 10-meter platform preliminaries. He is looking to become the first American male diver since Greg Louganis (1984, 1988) to win the event in consecutive Olympiads.The final will be held Saturday.

The men’s indoor volleyball team will play in a semifinal match against Italy. The gold medal game will take place Sunday.

Saturday

Alisa Kano, a 2013 graduate of Gramercy Arts High School who previously lived in Manhattan for 13 years, and Kristen Shaldybin, who lives in Brighton Beach and attends Abraham Lincoln High School, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics team all-around competition.