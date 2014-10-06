Rolle: Eagles aren’t team to beat in NFC East

The Eagles won the NFC East title last year, but Antrel Rolle said that the crown might be a little …

The Eagles won the NFC East title last year, but Antrel Rolle said that the crown might be a little hollow.

“Last year is last year,” the safety said as preparations begin for a big division showdown in Philadelphia on Sunday night. “I don’t feel like there was much to really battle with last year in our division. I felt like it was a weak division last year.”

In other words, the ineptitude of the Giants and other teams in the division allowed the Eagles to rise to the top.

This year, it’s a bit of a different story. The Eagles and Cowboys are tied for first place at 4-1. The Giants are a game behind at 3-2 and have won three straight.

“I feel like this year it’s definitely up and rising,” Rolle said of the NFC East. “We didn’t get a lot of credit in the preseason in our division, but I think now the tables are starting to turn a little bit. Dallas is playing good, Philly is playing good right now. I think we’re rising and we’re stepping up to the challenges and we’re playing some good football right now.”

Still, when asked if the Eagles are considered the “team to beat” in the division because they won it last year, Rolle hesitated.

“Ummm, no,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure that we come out on top of our division this year.”