Robert Saleh, Jets deflect 2024 trade rumors regarding Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, center, stands on the sidelines after being pulled from the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

If Zach Wilson is truly in the final months of being a starting quarterback of the New York Jets, the organization isn’t going to come right out and say it.

Last weekend saw a report from Deseret News in Utah that Gang Green and the former second-overall pick agreed to a “mutually parting of the ways” following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Head coach Robert Saleh poured some water on the report but didn’t exactly deny it Monday afternoon.

“My conversations with him are to do everything he can to get ready for a football game,” Saleh stated. “As far the other stuff, those are things I’ll leave for (general manager) Joe (Douglas).”

The trade rumors that circulated came before Wilson’s in the Jets’ 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. In a game that Saleh called “the best he’s ever looked” New York’s signal-caller completed 27-36 passes (75%) 301 yards and two touchdown passes. Probably the best part of the outcome seemed to be the way the offense looked different than its historically bad start.

New York went 6/15 on third down – one of the best performances of the season for the group. They also went 3-3 in the red zone. Both marks were league lows for the organization going into Week 14 and showed that the offense can work with functional quarterback play.

Regarding Wilson’s future though, the quarterback has continuously pushed off conversations on whether his time in New York is running out.

“I haven’t and I really think it is just because it’s a thing you talk about later once the season is over,” Wilson explained. “My focus is on what we have going on right now and at the time with Tim stepping in there it was helping Tim be the best player he could be. Like I said, whether I am on the field or not truly helping the team get wins and helping everyone be the best we can be.”

Both Wilson and the Jets could be looking at a parting of ways in the future, but for now, the team is trying to stay alive in the current AFC Playoff race. Their win against Houston made their difficult odds a little bit better, but New York will still need a lot of help in the race for the playoffs.

If the BYU product continues his strong play from last week though, the Jets could leave the door open for a reunion next season with Aaron Rodgers back in the the saddle at starting quarterback.

“Anything can happen especially in this sport,” Saleh concluded. “He just needs to focus on week-to-week. Putting his best foot forward and being the best he can be. Yesterday was awesome.”

