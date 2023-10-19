Quantcast
Scott Mayfield injury: Latest on Islanders D-man’s LBI

Islanders Hurricanes Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders’ Scott Mayfield (24) tries to gather in the puck next to goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with Cal Clutterbuck (15) and Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) and Sebastian Aho (20) nearby during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders Scott Mayfield missed a third consecutive skate on Thursday morning after suffering a lower-body injury during Saturday’s opening-night victory over the Buffalo Sabres when he blocked a Rasmus Dahlin shot late in the third period of a 3-2 victory.

Head coach Lane Lambert said that the blueliner is still day-to-day, but hasn’t skated since the end of Saturday’s game, making his status plenty uncertain for Friday night’s clash against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena. 

“We don’t know yet,” Lambert said.

The 31-year-old missed Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes where Samuel Bolduc slotted in for him in the lineup. The Islanders’ defense allowed just 14 shots without him. 

While he was initially designated that “day-to-day” label by Lambert, the head coach made the rarely-seen call of labeling him out for the clash against Arizona following the team’s morning skate earlier that day. Normally, players labeled day-to-day are considered more game-time decisions. 

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

