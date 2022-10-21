Seth Curry still needs time before getting back into a game: Nets’ coach Steve Nash

Seth Curry missed the Nets’ second game of the year on Friday as he continued to work his way back from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his ankle that he underwent in May.

Curry had been dealing with the issue since his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and he had missed some games with the Nets as well following the trade in February that brought him to Brooklyn. The Nets travel to Memphis and Milwaukee next week and Curry is expected to make the trip with the team.

However, head coach Steve Nash wasn’t ready to put Curry back onto the court for Friday.

“Seth probably just needs a couple more practices,” Nash said prior to Friday’s game with Toronto. “It’s progressing, feeling good about it, but still needs a couple more I’d say. We can update you if he’s ready or needs more after that.”

Curry did take part in shootaround earlier in the day and Nash had said during the week that Curry had been able to do some four-on-four work. The Nets sharpshooter had said during media day in September that he had been 85-90 percent following the rehab from his May procedure.

Curry had played a big role for Brooklyn last season after he was acquired, helping to take a lot of the workload off of the shoulders of Patty Mills. The Aussie had become the Nets’ go-to shooter which wore Mills down with Joe Harris sidelined for the majority of last year.

The 6-foo-2 guard averaged 14.9 points per game for Brooklyn and shot 46.8% from beyond the arc. His numbers were even better in the playoffs for Brooklyn as she shot 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from three-point range.

Coincidentally, Friday’s game marked the return of fellow sharpshooter Joe Harris, who had also missed the season opener. Harris appeared in a regular season game for the first since Nov. 14, 2021, but he had played one game during the preseason.

“First of all thrilled to have him back. It’s been almost a year and he’s gone through a really horrible time I wouldn’t wish on any player especially Joe with how hard he works and being in his prime. For me, it’s great to have him in the lineup and we hope he plays well but it’s also just important for him to get out there and feel it again,” Nash said. “Just having him back is huge for our look going forward and obviously it gives us a little bit more depth.”