Mets

Survey shows New Yorkers prefer the Yankees over Mets

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and former Mets manager Luis Rojas.
The Big Apple is a Yankee town according to a new poll that shows a whopping 43% of New Yorkers favor the Bronx Bombers, to just 21% of the population that roots for the Mets. 

Marist conducted the survey, which asked 891 adults between March 1st and March 8th about their professional baseball preferences — and the Yankees secured a solid plurality of New Yorkers who pledged their allegiance to an MLB franchise.

While 43% of respondents identified as Yankee fans, and 21% chose the Mets, 27% said they weren’t fans of either ballclub, and 8% did not follow baseball, according to the poll. 

Broken down by borough, residents of the Bronx are Yankee fans by a solid majority at 65%, while 32% of Queens residents support the Mets. 

Surprisingly, the Yankees still beat out the Mets in Queens County, with 35% of residents stating preference for the Yankees. 

Marist also broke their poll down by age, which showed that younger residents are more likely to be fans of the Bronx Bombers — as 46% of residents younger than 45 chose Steinbrenner’s team, while just 40% of those above 45 did the same. 

The poll comes as new Mets owner Steve Cohen has opened his billion-dollar checkbook to finally compete with their cross-town rivals, who have historically out-spent the Mets on acquiring big-name players. 

Cohen has already shown a willingness to spend big for on-field success, as shown when they signed starting pitcher Max Scherzer 3-year, $130 million contract, and traded for former-Oakland Athletic star pitcher Chris Bassitt.

