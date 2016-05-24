Tina Charles is Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tina Charles continues to make a name for herself as one of the best in the league.

Tina Charles leads the WNBA with 12.7 rebounds per game. Photo Credit: Ellen Silverman

The Jamaica, Queens native and New York Liberty forward has been named the WNBA’s Eastern Player of the Week. This was Charles’ 15th time earning the Player of the Week honor in her seven-year career.

The honor, announced Monday, was for games played May 14 through May 22.

Charles started her 2016 season recording back-to-back games of 24 points and 11 rebounds. During the team’s most recent game, she tallied 17-points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 79-72 loss at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

The 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player and four-time All-Star leads the league in rebounding (12.7 rpg). Among Eastern Conference players, Charles is ranked first in scoring (21.7 ppg) and sixth in assists (3.3 apg).

The Liberty (2-1) next host the Atlanta Dream (2-1) at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.