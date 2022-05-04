Trevor May injury: Mets reliever shut down for at least 4 weeks

The New York Mets have shut down reliever Trevor May for at least four weeks after it was discovered that the right-hander suffered a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus, as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the team placed May on the 15-day injured list following an MRI to clear up a lingering triceps issue that began bothering him shortly after the start of the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old has struggled mightily over the first month of the season, posting an 8.64 ERA — eight runs on 13 hits in just 8.1 innings of work.

Compare that to his previous four seasons (three with the Minnesota Twins before signing with the Mets last season) in which he owned a 3.33 ERA and the performance this season was alarming.

After allowing two runs in the eighth inning to the Atlanta Braves on Monda night, May’s frustration boiled over to the point where he finally divulged that he wasn’t pitching at 100%.

“It’s frustrating as anything in my life right now,” May said. “Just trying to feel good but it feels like I”m throwing at 80% most of the time. It doesn’t have that life where I’m asserting my will… I’m not able to do that right now. I’m searching.”

The Mets recalled Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to fill the roster spot left by May as he makes his way to the injured list.