Mets’ Pete Alonso ‘blessed’ to survive brutal car crash

New York Mets star Pete Alonso survived a terrifying car crash on Sunday in Florida, saying he was “lucky to be alive” after his vehicle flipped over multiple times.

“It’s truly amazing that everyone is okay,” the first baseman said. “I’m just so happy. Everyday is a gift.”

“It was a close experience to death.”

According to Alonso, who attended spring training the following morning, he was driving through an intersection with the right-of-way when the driver of another vehicle ran through a red light and smashed into his car.

“I was driving through a green light, and the just… I don’t know what they were doing, but they just plowed right into me, and totally disregarded the red light,” he said.

Alonso’s wife, Haley, was driving in a different car behind her husband when she saw the crash, and snapped into action, according to the Mets slugger.

“I’m just really happy that my wife sprung into action yesterday when she did. She was a trooper yesterday,” he said. “She rushed out of the car. She was behind me, and she called the police immediately. She had to corral the dogs, and then get people to help, because she didn’t know if I could get out of the car or not — the windshield was really cracked.”

Looking perfectly healthy on Monday, Alonso expressed his gratitude to be among his teammates at spring training.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier showing up to spring training, because again — it’s truly amazing that I’m here,” he said. “I’m just so happy. Everyday is a gift.”

“I’m just so lucky and blessed.”