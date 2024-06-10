USMNT Copa America roster: Predicting Gregg Berhalter’s 23 for 2024 tournament

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The United States men’s national team’s (USMNT) final prep for 2024 Copa America did not start off on the right foot.

Following a 5-1 loss to Colombia on June 8, Gregg Berhalter’s 27-man roster has one more warm-up match against mighty Brazil on Wednesday in Orlando before kicking off their tournament on June 23 against Bolivia.

Berhalter will only be able to bring 23 men to the 16-team tournament hosted by the United States as an early appetizer for the 2026 World Cup. This will be as close to a full-strength squad as the Americans will put forth minus the explosive wing-back Sergino Dest, who suffered a torn ACL with his club side, PSV Eindhoven, in late April.

Before Berhalter makes the roster official, here is our prediction of the team he will field at the Copa America.

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City, Wales), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC, MLS), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati, MLS), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Tim Weah (D/F, Juventus, Italy)

Midfielders (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis, Spain), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest, England), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards (5): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (Monaco, France), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Haji Wright (Coventry City, England)

