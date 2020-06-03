What could 22-team NBA return look like this summer? Return vote coming Thursday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NBA board of governors is expected to approve the league’s return-to-play proposal on Thursday, ushering in the official comeback of basketball this season after play was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the parameters of the NBA’s return is already known. The plan is for games to be played and teams to be hosted exclusively in Orlando, FL, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort with games beginning on July 31.

While the format of play upon the game’s return has not been confirmed, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported throughout the week that the league is leaning toward a 22-team field.

It’s unclear how play would resume at that point, but the popular opinion at this time is that a small play-in tournament would help decipher the final seeds in each conference before jumping into a traditional 16-team postseason.

The top seven teams in each conference as of March 11 would be safe, which is as follows:

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks: 53-12 Toronto Raptors: 46-18, 6.5 GB Boston Celtics: 43-21, 9.5 GB Miami Heat: 41-24, 12.0 GB Indiana Pacers: 39-26, 14.0 GB Philadelphia 76ers: 39-26, 14.0 GB Brooklyn Nets: 30-34, 22.5 GB

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14 Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20, 5.5 GB Denver Nuggets: 43-22, 7.0 GB Utah Jazz: 41-23, 8.5 GB Oklahoma City Thunder: 40-24, 9.5 GB Houston Rockets: 40-24, 9.5 GB Dallas Mavericks: 40-27, 11.0 GB

For the current No. 8 seeds in each conference — the Orlando Magic in the East and the Memphis Grizzlies in the West — they would be put into a play-in tournament with six extra teams who were at least six games within the final playoff seed at the time play was suspended.

It just so happens that five of them — the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns — are from the West. The Washington Wizards are the only team from the East that were within six games of the No. 8 Magic (5.5 GB).

It seems as though conferences will not apply in the play-in tournament, which would be single-elimination, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman. The top two finishers would then advance to the playoffs.