Wingate High alum Joseph winding down MLS career

The 4-year-old that fell in love with soccer on his home island has become one of the most storied players in New England’s soccer sphere.

Born in Grenada, Shalrie Joseph moved to Crown Heights at 15. Recognizing the better opportunities in America, his mother wanted her son to make something of himself.

He did just that.

The 12-year MLS veteran is a seven-time All-Star, earning Best XI honors four times. With the New England Revolution from 2003-12, Joseph led his team to three consecutive MLS Cup finals appearances (2005-07). After a few short stints with other clubs, he is back where his career began.

But before that, he was a teenager adjusting to the lifestyle change from the slow, warm island culture to the wintry streets of the Big Apple.

And, despite noticing his new home’s lack of appreciation for the sport that occupied his thoughts, Joseph’s dream was clear after his time at George W. Wingate High School.

“I didn’t really want to go to school,” he said, “I just wanted to play soccer each and every day.”

Joseph would enlist in Bryant & Stratton College in upstate New York, later transferring to St. John’s. The midfielder scored 21 goals for the Red Storm in two seasons, taking them to the 2001 NCAA College Cup semifinals.

Joseph was selected 14th overall in the 2002 MLS SuperDraft, quickly becoming an imposing force a year later in his debut season. He made his first All-Star appearance in his sophomore campaign, a nod to which he would become very accustomed.

Speed bumps would appear, though, as Joseph tested positive for marijuana in April 2010, causing him to miss five games while attending the league’s rehab program. The next year, he was sent away from training camp after being arrested for trespassing at the team’s Orlando hotel.

“In my life, I’ve made mistakes,” said Joseph. “I’ve tried to learn from it and move on, but the most important thing was the organization, when I faulted, they had my back.”

Currently nursing a calf injury, the 36-year-old was appreciative of the opportunity to rejoin his former team in April, trying to conclude a successful career the way it should: on a high note.