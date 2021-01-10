With future uncertain at third base, JD Davis excited for Francisco Lindor's Mets arrival | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York Mets third baseman JD Davis found out that he’d be getting a new teammate just like everyone else.

“My phone started going off the hook and everyone was super excited,” Davis told MLB Network on Sunday.

The Mets had just made the first blockbuster of the Steve Cohen era, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor, along with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, from the Cleveland Indians for two players and two prospects on Thursday, meaning Davis — should he keep his job at the hot corner — would be playing right next to the superstar.

“I was pumped up that we ended up pulling the trigger on a superstar-caliber kind of player that he was and the teammate that he is,” Davis said. “We’ve heard through the grapevine of other guys on how great of a person that he is. I think he can fit really well with us in the clubhouse.

“We have a great group of guys and I’m excited. It brings more energy to the young core that we have right now to surround ourselves with a player of his caliber.”

Lindor’s acquisition makes the Mets that much more of a formidable player in the National League, joining the ranks of stars in ace Jacob deGrom and slugging first baseman Pete Alonso. However, management has admitted throughout the offseason that this is a team that was more than just one big player or signing away from contention; that remains the case, too.

The Mets still need to bolster their rotation and the bullpen, along with signing a center fielder. But throughout the offseason, conversations with team president Sandy Alderson revealed that the team is not content with the situation at third base, which currently features Davis as the leading option should the Mets get that center fielder. Brandon Nimmo would shift to left field while Davis would take over at the hot corner, especially after the team dealt Andres Gimenez to Cleveland in the Rosario deal.

After struggling last season following a breakout 2019 campaign at the dish, Davis’ defense continued to be suspect — whether that came in left or at third.

“If you’re talking about defensively, our third base situation is probably a little up in the air,” Alderson said back in December. “Is it as glaring a need as like a third or fourth starter? I don’t think so. But we’re going to look for targets of opportunity and if there are ways to make our team better, in areas where we’re not the weakest but could use an upgrade, those are things [general manager Jared Porter] and the organization will have to consider.”

The Mets were linked to trade talks with the Chicago Cubs for third baseman Kris Bryant, but SNY’s Andy Martino reported over the weekend that they’ve been silent for weeks.