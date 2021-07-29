Yankees acquire Anthony Rizzo from Cubs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Yankees figured out how to end a day that saw them lose 14-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on a good note, acquiring first baseman and All-Star Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Chicago will pick up the remainder of Rizzo’s contract this season before he hits free agency while the Yankees send the Cubs pitching prospect Alexander Vizcaino, ranked ninth in the team’s farm system by MLB Pipeline, and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, ranked 12th.

It marks a monstrous 24 hours for general manager Brian Cashman, who understands that his team’s season teeters dangerously close to the edge of falling out of contention as they sit nine games out of first place in the AL East behind the Boston Red Sox.

After working through the night and into Thursday morning, the Yankees finally announced that they acquired slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers before adding Rizzo, a three-time All-Star.

The 31-year-old is slashing .248/.346/.446 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI this season, doing so on a Cubs team that had fallen out of contention in the NL Central and going all-in in its fire sale.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Javier Baez could also be dealt before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rizzo gives the Yankees a steady option at first base and all but spells the end for Luke Voit while providing even further left-handed pop that will come alongside Gallo.