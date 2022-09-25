Yankees sweep Red Sox in rain shortened in 2-0 win

Aaron Judge was due at bat in the next inning when the heavens opened up and sent the final game of the Yankees and Boston Red Sox game into one hour and 38-minute rain delay before it was ultimately called off and the Yankees given the 2-0 win.

The game was headed to the top of the seventh when the rain had become too much for the umpires to allow for play to continue. The Yankees had been ahead by two after New York scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

“I’m glad they finally got to this decision (to call the game),” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I was sitting and looking at the radar and not seeing the avenue to see (continuing the game). At that point, obviously, selfishly we have a lead at that point. It’s an official game. We’re traveling to Toronto, so if the radar is playing out how it looked to me more hoping they come to this decision.”

The win helped the Yankees shrink their magic number down to 2 to clinch the AL East, with a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays coming up beginning on Monday. New York can clinch with a win on Monday.

“We’re obviously excited for that win to clinch, but I think the ultimate goal is not clinching the division,” Yankees starter Nestor Cortes said. “The ultimate goal is obviously go win the World Series. The guys are excited obviously. We’re looking forward to that game and we’re looking forward to that moment, but there’s a lot of work to do. We just can’t stay back and be complacent by winning the division. I think we need to keep going out there and making that statement.”

History continued to wait for Judge, who is still one shy of the 61 home run mark that Roger Maris set back in 1961. The Yankees slugger has been sitting at 60 since Tuesday when he homered against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Judge went 1-for-2 against the Red Sox on Sunday, reaching base on a double and a walk. There was a noticeable cheer from the crowd when the Yankees slugger ripped the ball down the line for the first-inning double, which was a stark difference compared to the more disappointed reaction that the fans had exhibited in the previous games.

Judge was walked in his second at-bat of the game marking the sixth time this homestand that he has been given a base by an opposing pitcher. His third at-bat saw Judge send a high fly out to center for an out.

The outfielder would have led off the following inning for New York had the rain not started to fall in the Bronx. When asked if he was disappointed that he couldn’t reach the record while at home, he said that he couldn’t think like that.

“It’s not our last home game, so I’m not too worried about it,” Judge said.

Cortes threw six innings of scoreless ball for the Yankees and allowed just one hit and struck out five batters. Cortes now has had four games with five-plus innings pitched and one or fewer hits this season, which is the most by any Yankees pitcher in a single season.

Cortes now has an ERA of 2.56, which is the lowest for a Yankees starter since 1985.

It was Jose Trevino who broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when he sent a shot between the shortstop and third baseman to drive home Oswaldo Cabrera. The rookie sensation had sent a screaming shot to center field for a double to start things off and made stole third during Aaron Hicks’ at-bat.

The Yankees doubled their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when a routine flyball became an embarrassing error for the Red Sox right fielder. Marwin Gonzalez sent the ball to right and Rob Refsnyder positioned himself underneath it, but failed to make the catch and allowed Hicks to score all the way from first base to make it 2-0.