Yankees injury news: Aaron Boone updates status of Jonathan Loáisiga, Josh Donaldson, Oswald Peraza

BALTIMORE — Another day another bit of injury news for the Yankees.

Prior to Saturday’s second game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced a slew of transactions which included placing Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, Tommy Kahnle was transferred to the 60-day IL and Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL with right hamstring strain. Loáisiga and Donaldson’s IL stints are both retroactive to April 6.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Loáisiga had told him earlier in the day on Friday and Boone thought that it would only be some minor tightness for the day. Loáisiga was sent back to New York Saturday morning and underwent an MRI.

“Good news in that (he’s) structurally sound, ligaments fine,” Boone said. “He’s got some swelling in the joint. So he got an injection today. So it’s probably up to a couple of weeks of no-throw, hopefully, sooner than that we’ll say.”

Loáisiga has dealt with injuries in the past, including shoulder issues in the past two seasons. Boone said he didn’t believe it was a long-term thing, but called it frustrating considering Loáisiga’s importance to the Yankees.

He’s thrown in 3.1 innings this season and has struck one with a 2.73 ERA. It was a bit of a mystery on Friday why Boone had gone to Jimmy Cordero late in the game instead of Loáisiga.

It became clearer on Saturday after the Yankees skipper didn’t have him as an option.

The Yankees manager also said that Donaldson was doing well and had been out on the field back in New York. He reiterated his feeling that the issue was minor.

“Talking to him today, hitting wasn’t an issue for him,” Boone said. “He was able to do a number of things from, you know, different warm-ups and running things. We’ll see where we’re at day by day.”

The injury bug hasn’t been limited to just the big league club. Oswald Peraza has not been in the lineup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre for their past three games and Boone revealed that Peraza had been dealing with hamstring tightness.

When Boone was asked if Peraza wasn’t hurt if he would have been called up with Donaldson on IL, Boone said that was “speculative.”