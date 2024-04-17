Quantcast
Sports

Yankees rally in 9th, Judge breaks out of slump in 6-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep

Michelle Rabinovich Posted on
Aaron Judge Yankees Blue Jays
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge runs out a two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A four-run spectacle fueled by Aaron Judge’s go-ahead single in the top of the ninth resulted in a come-from-behind 6-4 win for the New York Yankees on Wednesday evening at Rogers Centre, avoiding the sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

It started with Giancarlo Stanton’s solo shot into the second deck. Then, Gleyber Torres singled and Alex Verdugo doubled to put men on second and third with no outs, still. Oswaldo
Cabrera’s groundout brought up pinch-hitter Jose Trevino, whose single to the shallow outfield brought in Torres to tie the game. Anthony Volpe popped up for the second out, bringing up Juan Soto, who hit a home run in the previous inning. In the ninth, he worked a full count and ultimately, a walk, bringing up  Judge.

The slumping slugger broke his series-long 0-for-12 skid with a shot laced down the left-field
line, snaking just past a diving Ernie Clement at third to take the lead.

After that, it was three routine outs for Yankees closer Clay Holmes to secure the win.

Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman went into the sixth inning, pitching 5.1 frames, letting up just two runs on six hits while walking two and picking up two strikeouts. He allowed a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho in the second inning as the main damage of a day that featured 99 pitches, throwing 61 of them for strikes.

Varsho hit his second home run of the night in the seventh to make it a 3-1 game before Bo Bichette’s sacrifice fly brought home a fourth.

Now 13-5, this comes as the first series loss of the season, but that’s a fact that must remain in
the rearview mirror, as the Bronx Bombers conclude their road trip and come host the Tampa
Bay Rays starting Friday.

