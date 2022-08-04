Yankees Jose Trevino helping to ease adjustment for relievers Scott Effross, Lou Trivino

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino talked about his excitement level getting to work with the Yankees’ new additions on the mound just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. And it wasn’t long before Scott Effross and Lou Trivino found themselves throwing to the All-Star catcher in a game situation.

Both relievers pitched hours after the trade deadline passed and after whirlwind travel days from Chicago and Oakland. Effross landed in New York Monday night while Trivino arrived early Tuesday morning and got two or three hours of sleep before getting to the ballpark.

Boone didn’t hesitate to use either of them on Tuesday night in the Yankees’ 8-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Each pitched two-thirds of an inning and didn’t allow any runs. Trivino also struck out a batter on four pitches when he came in during the top of the ninth inning.

Not an easy task to do coming in so fresh and having to work with a brand catcher so quickly. Trivino said he was able to get together before the game and touch base on a few things.

“They kind of saw what I do well, so there was that,” Trivino told amNewYork. “That wasn’t as big of an adjustment and it’s nice sometimes to get right into it. Sometimes you gotta go trial by fire and sometimes that’s the best way to do it.”

Trivino also made an appearance in Wednesday’s loss, which resulted in another no-hit effort in one inning of work. While the chaotic few days may have been daunting, it was preferable for the reliever over having to wait and wait to finally get in a game.

Effross and Trivino were both part of a big trade deadline for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. The two will be part of a bullpen that will be called upon as the season hits the final two months and New York gears up for the postseason.

New York is expecting Effross and Trivino to be big parts of the team’s success out of the pen and a key component to that will be developing a strong relationship with Trevino. Both pitchers praised Trevino and the ease it came to working with him since their quick arrival in the Big Apple.

“He’s been great. He’s the ultimate pro,” Effross said. “You can tell by the work he puts in already he really cares and definitely cares about the game calling behind the plate. Just being able to throw to him gives me a lot of confidence, especially going out there for my first time.”

Trevino has had a breakout season at the plate which helped earn him his first career trip to the MLB All-Star Game, but his defensive prowess has been his bread and butter and what the Yankees had first liked about him when they brought him to New York.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

That’s something that Trivino quickly noticed about working with Trevino.

“He cares about what he does back there and it’s nice to have a catcher, no matter where you’re at especially here, that cares about the pitching side of things as much as the hitting side of things. You can see that passion and it’s awesome,” Trivino said.