Zach Wilson injury: Jets QB hid concussion symptoms during Week 15 loss to Dolphins, according to his mother

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) rushes in on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson suffered a concussion during the Jets’ embarrassing and playoff-hopes-ending 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but hid his symptoms from the team’s medical staff in an attempt to keep playing, according to his mother.

The 24-year-old passer was sacked four times in the first half and even passed an initial concussion check by a team neurologist earlier in the game, according to the CBS telecast. But after an onslaught of relentless pressure from the Dolphins’ defense, Wilson finally relented and left the game late in the second quarter when he began experiencing “blurred vision and his depth perception,” according to his mother, Linda, on her Instagram story (h/t Rich Cimini, ESPN)

The Jets announced in the third quarter that he had suffered a concussion, was done for the remainder of the game, and was replaced by Trevor Siemian.

“Yeah, I’m not exactly sure on the communication,” head coach Robert Saleh said of the incident on Monday. “I just know that it came from up top that they wanted to review for a possible head injury, and he was put in the concussion protocol, and that’s it.”

Wilson is currently in concussion protocol with Saleh adding that he’ll be the team’s starter once he comes out of it. That means potentially missing the entire week of practice and still suiting up for their Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Granted, those sentiments could change if Aaron Rodgers is cleared to play and insists his way onto the field. The Jets have until Wednesday to decide whether or not he can be activated to play this season.

If Wilson is unable to go and Rodgers is out of the picture, Siemian will go on Sunday against Washington.

In 12 games this season, he’s completed a career-best 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 4-7 as a starter. He was benched on Nov. 19 during New York’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills before returning in Week 14 against the Houston Texans where he passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 victory.

Wilson was 4-for-11 for just 26 yards when he departed Sunday’s game in Miami.

