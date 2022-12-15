Zach Wilson will suit up for the Jets, set to backup Mike White

Zach Wilson will be active for the first time since he was benched earlier in the season, and will serve as the backup to starter Mike White on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The former-second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft lost the starting role under center for Gang Green after appearing in seven games this season.

Head coach Robert Saleh, though, said that the 23-year-old has handled his benching well, and has been working to improve his game ever since.

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” said head coach Robert Saleh. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice going against our defense — which I think is a pretty good defense to go against — and working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

The final straw that led to his benching was his atrocious performance in Week 11 against the New England Patriots, when he completed just nine passes and led the team to a 3–10 loss.

Since then, he’s been inactive, and the team has seen the stellar emergence of quarterback Mike White.

A fifth round selection of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys, White signed with the Jets’ practice squad in the 2019 offseason, and later made the official roster.

In the three games he’s appeared in so far, White has boasted a 62.02 % completion rate, while tossing 317.3 yards and a touchdown per game.

Beyond his on the field prowess, White has unified the locker room with his leadership skills and his physical toughness, which is something that Wilson has struggled to do in his two-year career.

It’s not clear what the Jets are planning to do about their quarterback situation when the pending offseason comes, and it may largely depend on how White plays down the stretch of the season.

While they have publicly said that they believe Zach Wilson will be a crucial part of the Jets future, the team has been playing better without him, and it may become an increasingly unlikely prospect to bring him back into the fold as the long-term starter.

But, come Sunday, Wilson will at least be wearing football pads and a Jets uniform, albeit while relegated to the sidelines.

Last week, though, White took a number of hits levied by the Minnesota Vikings, and was forced to miss a few plays on two different occasions.

That game had veteran Joe Flacco serving as the backup, so he took the field.

If White misses any time on Sunday against Detroit, Zach Wilson will be back under center for New York.

For more coverage of Zach Wilson, Mike White and the Jets, head to amNY.com.