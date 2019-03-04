For 24 hours, fans of the New York City Football Club will get to kick around a soccer ball with its coach and players in the middle of Manhattan.

The second annual 24-Hour Game at Rockefeller Center returns on March 8-9 at a specially set up football field right in front of the Rock, where an expected 700 New Yorkers will play with head coach Domenec Torrent, 2018 team MVP and midfielder Maxi Moralez, team captain Alex Ring, and other players.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8, and concludes at 4 p.m. on Saturday the 9th, so if fans show up to Rock Center at 2 a.m., there will be a game going on.

Last year's 24-hour game attracted 714 players, about 500,000 attendees and an ending score of 415-382.

While registered and waitlisted participants will play five-on-five games, split into two teams — Team Ring and Team Maxi — the audience can try for prizes, enjoy tunes by DJs, and younger fans can hang out with Sesame Street characters during a kids' hour on March 9.

While pre-booked spots have been filled, you can still register at 24hrgame.com or turn up on the day of for a chance to play if there are no-shows.

"I am especially proud that one of the two teams will wear my name this year," Ring said in a statement. "I expect to help coach my team to get the win and I expect that we will score more than the 415 goals scored by the winning team last year at Rock Center."

Moralez said he's excited to face Team Ring.

"I hope to lead my team to victory," he said. "It’s really exciting to get to see soccer played on such a big stage and for such a long time."