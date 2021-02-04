amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in NYC | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY HANNAH MALLARD

Friday, Feb. 5

Black History Month at Home: The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) invites you to celebrate Black History Month at home by engaging in digital programs brought to you by the Gardens. These virtual presentations showcase the cultural traditions of the African diaspora and commemorate the contributions to botany, horticulture and ecology by Black people. Viewers will enjoy children’s programs, dance performances, historical narratives and plant stories from the comfort of their homes in honor of Black History Month. Ongoing through Feb. 28.

Syndicated Sidewalk Cinema: Movie theater lovers fret no more because Syndicated Brooklyn has an event for you! Beginning Feb. 3, the theater/kitchen/bar will be showing films outdoors every night through Feb. 28 on a large screen to customers ordering food and drinks. Patrons can enjoy the movies on a first-come, first-served basis under a covered, heated patio. Each film is set to play twice on its designated night at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. This Friday, Syndicated Kitchen will be showing Kajillionaire. If you can’t make it Friday, check online for a date and movie that suits you! 40 Bogart St., Brooklyn. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (through the month of Feb.), Food and drink purchase required.

Saturday, Feb. 6

For Love and Only for Love: Letters to New York Choral Installation: Head to The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) with your Valentine to experience an immersive choral installation by composer Pete Wyer as you explore the Native Plant Garden at your own pace. The NYBG is partnering with Make Music New York on their annual winter solstice festival with the world premiere of “For Love and Only for Love: Letters to New York.” While gazing at beautiful plants, guests will hear music projected over 24 independent speakers with themes of love, gratitude, acceptance and nature performed by choirs of up to 72 voices. It’s an emotional experience you don’t want to miss! (The installation has been extended through Feb. 14.) 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Access is included with any NYBG timed-entry ticket.

Free Street Art Performances: The House Our Families Built, a mobile sculpture truck by Artist Caledonia Curry or Swoon, will be visiting Prospect Park this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The diorama-style sculpture will feature live performances and audio recordings for viewers to watch and hear. The traveling work of art blends reality and wonder and is inspired by domestic scenes and stories that will be shared on its stage. Check online to see where this incredible installation will be next weekend if you can’t make it to this location! Prospect Park (via the Flatbush and Empire entrance), Brooklyn. Feb. 6 through Feb. 7., Free.

Virtual, Live-Action Role-Play Experiences: Shake-up your Saturday night with a virtual, live-action role play (LARP) experience brought to you by New York City-based immersive theater: Mirror World Creations. Don’t know what LARP is? The theater suggests you think of it as a play without an audience. Guests can pick from the six LARP options the theater is offering, from a 20 minute “Gremlin!” piece to a 1.5 hour underwater, murder mystery at “Outpost Omicron.” Each over-the-phone session has a basic plot, but once the adventure starts, you will steer the experience and your choices will determine the story’s outcome! Ongoing online at various prices.

Sunday, Feb. 7

All Love Mkt: Get your Valentine’s shopping done while celebrating Black History Month this Sunday at the All Love Mkt in Partnership with Industry City. This curated, pop-up event will feature local Black brands, creators and artists. Visitors will have the opportunity to grab a homemade snack, listen to live music, peruse the communal marketplace and shop handcrafted and design-driven goods such as accessories, art, home decor, apparel and beauty. Industry City’s Five-Two-A Event Space, 33 35th St., 2nd floor, Brooklyn. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Free.

Puppy Bowl XVII: Tune in on Animal Planet for an adorable matchup before the Buccaneers face the Chiefs this Sunday, between “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff.” This year 19 puppies from rescues in New York City and its surrounding boroughs (Muddy Paws Rescue, Rescue Dogs Rock, Foster Dogs Inc., Rescue City and The Sato Project) will be playing in the Annual Puppy Bowl. Foster Dogs Inc. will be throwing its Second Annual Pup Rally, a virtual viewing party to root for their three puppy athletes playing in the Bowl (1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., tickets available online for $10). The best part about the Animal Planet event is … that every puppy athlete and sideline puppy cheerleaders are up for adoption! Don’t miss this paw-some event that helps out puppies in need! 2 p.m., Free.

A Slavic Celebration: Trio of Gail Archer Concerts: Columbia University’s Harriman Institute of Russian, Eurasian and East European Studies is pleased to present the first of a three-part concert series featuring Gail Archer, an internationally acclaimed organist and recording artist. Her Sunday performance of the Polish Program held at the Church of St. Francis Xavier will feature works by 19th through 21st century Slavic composers. Arrive early to ensure your seat as this concert is first-come, first-served with limited capacity due to Coronavirus restrictions. 55 West 15th Street. 2:30 p.m., Free (donations appreciated).