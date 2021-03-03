amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

March 5

Botany, Race, and Power: The History of Expeditions to Cuba: Join the New York Botanical Garden as the Humanities Institute’s Andrew W. Mellon Fellows present their reports on the history of botanical expeditions to Cuba, beginning with the Spanish Imperial expeditions of the 1790s and ending with the first New York Botanical Garden expeditions to the island in the first decades of the 20th century. Registration is required beforehand. Virtual, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Free.



Virtual Special Express Non-Fiction Writers: If you love sci-fi and want to learn how to write it, check out this workshop. Special Express Non-Fiction Writers is a program for special needs adults with an interest in memoir, poetry, non-fiction writing. To register, contact the facilitator via email at Lucy.Aponte@parks.nyc.gov. Virtual, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Free.

March 6

Veteran Voices Project: Capturing the Oral History of New York City Veterans: Hear about the experiences of our country’s veterans right from the source. The Morris-Jumel Mansion partnered with the NYC Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) to host a special pop-up exhibit highlighting the stories and experiences of local veterans who are featured in the Veteran Voices Project. Come by and see it before it closes for good! Morris-Jumel Mansion (in Roger Morris Park, 65 Jumel Terrace). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Free.

Virtual Harry Potter London Film Locations: Calling all “Harry Potter” superfans! With the power of the internet, you can take a tour of some of the most iconic filming locations in London without leaving the comfort of your home. Sip on a delicious butterbeer while taking a look at the Leaky Cauldron, the bridge destroyed by the Death Eaters, and more! Virtual, 10:30 a.m., Free.

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Cleanup: Want to beautify the city’s green spaces? Help the Urban Park Rangers clean up Little Bay Park this weekend. Social distancing measures will be in place and volunteers are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer. Cryders Lane and Utopia Parkway in Little Bay Park, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Free.

Women Without Men: Drama Laced with Humor: For 24 hours, viewers can stream an archived performance of the play “Women Without Men.” Set in an all-girls boarding school during the 1930s in Ireland, the play explores the nature of the staff as well as their petty competitions. Virtual, 12 a.m., Free.

March 7

Your Hometown Virtual Conversation with Playwright Lynn Nottage: Your Hometown is a new live event and podcast series hosted by historian Kevin Burke with the Museum of the City of New York. This weekend, Burke will sit down with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and discuss her experience growing up in Brooklyn. Registration on the museum website is required beforehand. Virtual, 2 p.m., Free (donations encouraged)

Queens Drive-In: The Muppets Take Manhattan: You hear that New York? The frog is staying! Head over to the Queens Drive-In at The New York Hall of Science for a screening of the classic film “Muppets Take Manhattan.” Watch as the Muppets make their way to NYC and try to make it on Broadway. New York Hall of Science (47-01 111th St.), Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30, tickets start at $35.