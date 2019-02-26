Barbie's 60 years as a supermodel, teacher, doctor, pop star, astronaut and literally 175 other roles are being showcased for one day only as a pop-up experience in March.

On March 9, the pop-up, which is a tribute and an art installation in one, will take guests through Barbie's past, present and future with "powerful messages" and "fun photo opportunities," according to its event page.

The exhibit at 505 Broadway will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to enter, although by registering online, you get priority entry.

Since her debut in 1959 as a glamorous figure in a bathing suit and heels, Barbie has been a registered nurse (1961), baby doctor (1995), pilot (1999), director (2015), game developer (2016) and even president (2016), among many other job titles.

In recent years, Mattel has come under fire for not representing a diversity of body shapes, but in 2016, the company introduced new body types: curvy, petite and tall.

All of that and what the company envisions for her future will be on view at the exhibit.