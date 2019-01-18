A double-decker "Bohemian Rhapsody"-themed karaoke bus is coming to NYC next week.

The fan sing-along bus -- dubbed the "Rock Like Queen Tour Bus" -- is set to pick up riders at Greeley Square and cruise around Manhattan for 30 minutes on Jan. 25. The six rides, leaving between 10 a.m. and 5:35 p.m., are expected to trace Fifth and Eighth avenues and end on 33rd Street and Broadway.

But this ride isn't about the destination.

Some of Queen's top hits, like "We Will Rock You" and "Radio Ga Ga," will blast from the speakers, encouraging riders to belt out in song. Pre-sale sign-up for the in-demand, free event sold out fast at rocklikequeen.com -- as did standby registration. It wasn't immediately clear if Twentieth Century Fox planned to set up extra dates.

The sing-along tour celebrates the DVD release of the "Bohemian Rhapsody" film, praised by critics for Rami Malek's portrayal of the band's late lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

The one-day-only bus event is also set to hit three other major cities: Las Vegas and Los Angeles and Austin.